Toshiba shares fall after nuclear projects announcement delay
The Sellafield nuclear plant in Seascale, Cumbria, near to where a planned A 10 billion power plant is to be built at Moorside Shares in Japanese giant Toshiba tumbled after it postponed an announcement in which it was expected to confirm it is withdrawing from new nuclear projects outside Japan. Such a move would deal a blow to plans for a new power station in the UK that had carried hopes of creating thousands of new jobs and boosting national energy security.
