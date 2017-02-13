Toshiba shares fall after nuclear pro...

Toshiba shares fall after nuclear projects announcement delay

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

The Sellafield nuclear plant in Seascale, Cumbria, near to where a planned A 10 billion power plant is to be built at Moorside Shares in Japanese giant Toshiba tumbled after it postponed an announcement in which it was expected to confirm it is withdrawing from new nuclear projects outside Japan. Such a move would deal a blow to plans for a new power station in the UK that had carried hopes of creating thousands of new jobs and boosting national energy security.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) Feb 5 Human 106
News Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... Jan '17 Lobotomized TRUMP 69
News Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ... Jan '17 Ainu 12
News Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder Dec '16 antimatter 1
News 2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15) Dec '16 Geezer files 449
News IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08) Nov '16 islandadrift 131
News Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib... Nov '16 Ainu 20
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,138 • Total comments across all topics: 278,848,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC