Toshiba says not aware Westinghouse unit considering Chapter 11 filing
Feb 24 Toshiba Corp said on Friday it was not aware that its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse was considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The Nikkei business daily reported earlier that a Chapter 11 filing was one of the options that Toshiba was considering.
