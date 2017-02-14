Toshiba Drops on Report It Will Issue 'Going Concern' Warning

Toshiba Corp. shares fell as much as 3.1 percent after the Nikkei newspaper said the company will warn that it may not be able to continue as a going concern when it reports earnings later on Tuesday. Toshiba is getting ready to announce a writedown of as much as 700 billion yen in its nuclear power business due to cost overruns at a U.S. unit and diminishing prospects for its atomic-energy operations.

