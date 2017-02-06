Toshiba Draws Bids for Chip Business
Bidders participating in Toshiba Corp.'s sale of a minority stake in its computer-chip business include SK Hynix Inc., Foxconn Technology Group and Western Digital Corp., people familiar with the matter said Tuesday. Toshiba said in January that it planned to spin off its unit that manufactures NAND flash memory computer chips, and would seek an external cash infusion by selling a stake of up to 19.9%.
