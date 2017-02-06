Toshiba Draws Bids for Chip Business

Toshiba Draws Bids for Chip Business

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Wall Street Journal

Bidders participating in Toshiba Corp.'s sale of a minority stake in its computer-chip business include SK Hynix Inc., Foxconn Technology Group and Western Digital Corp., people familiar with the matter said Tuesday. Toshiba said in January that it planned to spin off its unit that manufactures NAND flash memory computer chips, and would seek an external cash infusion by selling a stake of up to 19.9%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) Sun Human 106
News Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... Jan 9 Lobotomized TRUMP 72
News Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ... Jan '17 Ainu 12
News Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder Dec '16 antimatter 1
News 2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15) Dec '16 Geezer files 449
News IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08) Nov '16 islandadrift 131
News Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib... Nov '16 Ainu 20
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,031 • Total comments across all topics: 278,630,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC