The twin facades of corporate assistance in Connecticut
The East Norwalk storefront occupied by Quick Convenience, a recipient of a Small Business Express Program loan from the state of Connecticut that subsequently went out of business. The East Norwalk storefront occupied by Quick Convenience, a recipient of a Small Business Express Program loan from the state of Connecticut that subsequently went out of business.
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Fri
|Human
|111
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec '16
|antimatter
|1
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|449
|IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|islandadrift
|131
|Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|20
