The new Spar store, on the site of the former Rocket pub in Breightmet
The old Rocket pub, in Breightmet , has been transformed into a Spar and will open its doors to the community on Thursday afternoon. The venue, in New Lane, was pulled down and the new store built where it once stood, after the site was sold by the Marston's brewery in 2015.
