Tata saga should prompt corporate India to change

Stand in the lobby of Tata Consultancy Services ' head office in Mumbai and you could be visiting any multinational professional services group. Walk to nearby Bombay House, home of ancestral holding company Tata Sons, and you could only be in India - from the busts of founder Jamsetji Tata and former chairman JRD Tata, to the stray dogs allowed to laze in the entry hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial Times.