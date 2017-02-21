Tata saga should prompt corporate Ind...

Tata saga should prompt corporate India to change

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Financial Times

Stand in the lobby of Tata Consultancy Services ' head office in Mumbai and you could be visiting any multinational professional services group. Walk to nearby Bombay House, home of ancestral holding company Tata Sons, and you could only be in India - from the busts of founder Jamsetji Tata and former chairman JRD Tata, to the stray dogs allowed to laze in the entry hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) Feb 24 Human 111
News Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... Jan '17 Lobotomized TRUMP 69
News Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ... Jan '17 Ainu 12
News Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder Dec '16 antimatter 1
News 2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15) Dec '16 Geezer files 449
News IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08) Nov '16 islandadrift 131
News Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib... Nov '16 Ainu 20
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,210 • Total comments across all topics: 279,168,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC