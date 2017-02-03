'Stranger Things' season 2 set to hit Netflix on Halloween
In this Aug. 31, 2016, file photo, actor Gaten Matarazzo participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the Netflix series, "Stranger Things", at AOL Studios in New York. Netflix announced in a Super Bowl ad on Feb. 5, 2017, that the show will return for a second season on Oct. 31, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|21 hr
|Human
|106
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan 9
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|72
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec '16
|antimatter
|1
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|449
|IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|islandadrift
|131
|Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|20
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC