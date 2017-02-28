Silver Lake Said in Talks to Move NYC Offices to 55 Hudson Yards 2 hours ago

Silver Lake is in advanced talks to move its New York offices to 55 Hudson Yards, a skyscraper being built on Manhattan's far west side, a person with knowledge of the discussions said. The company, which now has offices at 9 W. 57th St. in Midtown, is seeking about 50,000 square feet in the tower, said the person, who asked not to be named because the negotiations are private.

