Silver Lake Said in Talks to Move NYC Offices to 55 Hudson Yards 2 hours ago
Silver Lake is in advanced talks to move its New York offices to 55 Hudson Yards, a skyscraper being built on Manhattan's far west side, a person with knowledge of the discussions said. The company, which now has offices at 9 W. 57th St. in Midtown, is seeking about 50,000 square feet in the tower, said the person, who asked not to be named because the negotiations are private.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|17 min
|sharingvideo
|10
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|5 hr
|Raj
|117
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec '16
|antimatter
|1
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|449
|IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|islandadrift
|131
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC