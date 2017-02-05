Scandal-hit Toshiba aims to raise A 300 billion by selling preferred shares
Toshiba Corp. is considering issuing preferred shares to raise 300 billion to avoid falling into negative net worth when it books a huge write-down on its nuclear business, sources close to the matter said Saturday. The industrial conglomerate might issue nonvoting preferred shares convertible to stock in the flash memory business it will spin off, the sources said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|6 hr
|Human
|106
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan 9
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|72
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec '16
|antimatter
|1
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|449
|IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|islandadrift
|131
|Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|20
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC