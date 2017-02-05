Scandal-hit Toshiba aims to raise A 3...

Scandal-hit Toshiba aims to raise A 300 billion by selling preferred shares

15 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Toshiba Corp. is considering issuing preferred shares to raise 300 billion to avoid falling into negative net worth when it books a huge write-down on its nuclear business, sources close to the matter said Saturday. The industrial conglomerate might issue nonvoting preferred shares convertible to stock in the flash memory business it will spin off, the sources said.

