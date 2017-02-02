Ryder System, Inc. (R) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance
Ryder System, Inc. issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11.
