Rimini Street Appoints Thomas Sabol as CFO

SE's Business Suite , BusinessObjects and HANA Database software and Oracle Corporation's Siebel , PeopleSoft , JD Edwards , E-Business Suite , Oracle Database , Oracle Middleware , Hyperion , Oracle Retail , Oracle Agile PLM and Oracle ATG Web Commerce software, today announced the appointment of Thomas Sabol as senior vice president and chief financial officer . Sabol will lead the global finance and accounting teams at Rimini Street, responsible for all financial aspects of the company both internally and externally including financial and management reporting, treasury, tax, and supporting the executive management team on strategic planning initiatives.

