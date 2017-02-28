Richard N. Hamlin Sells 40,000 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) Stock
The Hackett Group, Inc. Director Richard N. Hamlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $800,400.00.
