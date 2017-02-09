Research Analysts' Recent Ratings Changes for Juniper Networks

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Juniper Networks in the last few weeks: 2/1/2017 - Juniper Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Juniper reported modest earnings and revenue growth in the fourth-quarter of 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.