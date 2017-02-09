Research Analysts' Recent Ratings Changes for Juniper Networks
Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Juniper Networks in the last few weeks: 2/1/2017 - Juniper Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Juniper reported modest earnings and revenue growth in the fourth-quarter of 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Feb 5
|Human
|106
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec '16
|antimatter
|1
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|449
|IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|islandadrift
|131
|Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|20
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC