Q2 2017 Earnings Forecast for The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) Issued By Barrington Research

The Hackett Group, Inc. - Stock analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for The Hackett Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the firm will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22.

