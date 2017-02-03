Police arrest 2 men accused of stealing 16 iPhones from employer
According to the arrest report, it around 10 p.m. Thursday at Ingram Micro at 6001 Global Distribution Way, which is near Appliance Park. That's where police say 28-year-old Brandon Rowe was seen on surveillance video taking 16 iPhones from a secure area.
