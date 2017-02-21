On Oscars Weekend, 'Get Out' Looks Like Box Office's Top Dog
The new release should dethrone last week's winner 'The Lego Batman Movie' for the top spot at the domestic box office. Revenue from the weekend's top 10 films is projected to total $92 million, which is flat compared to the same period last year, according to MKM Partners .
