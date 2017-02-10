Nuclear write-down leaves Toshiba with $3.5-billion loss in third-quarter: Nikkei
The logo of Toshiba is pictured on its flash memory factory, seen during a media tour in Yokkaichi, western Japan September 9, 2014. Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp probably suffered a group net loss of about 400 billion yen in the nine months through December, the Nikkei reported on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Feb 5
|Human
|106
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec '16
|antimatter
|1
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|449
|IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|islandadrift
|131
|Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|20
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC