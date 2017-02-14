New Canon EOS Rebel T7i and EOS 77D C...

New Canon EOS Rebel T7i and EOS 77D Cameras Possess Stunning Autofocus Capabilities

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Information Technology

Canon also introduced today the new EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM lens and Wireless Remote Control BR-E1, as well as added functionality for the Canon Connect Station CS100. "In what marks the 30th year since the introduction of the Canon EOS System, the announcement today of these two new DSLR cameras exhibits Canon's commitment to providing our customers with the tools they need to grow their passion for capturing the best possible pictures of the moments in time that mean the most to them, or inspire them to one day shoot professionally," said Focused on Innovation The EOS Rebel T7i and EOS 77D both feature an optical viewfinder with a 45-point All Cross-type AF system* to help enable more precise focusing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) 13 hr Human 107
News Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... Jan '17 Lobotomized TRUMP 69
News Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ... Jan '17 Ainu 12
News Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder Dec '16 antimatter 1
News 2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15) Dec '16 Geezer files 449
News IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08) Nov '16 islandadrift 131
News Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib... Nov '16 Ainu 20
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,790 • Total comments across all topics: 278,873,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC