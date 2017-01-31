NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) Issues ...

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems, Inc. updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.87-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89.

