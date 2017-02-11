NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts
Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.
