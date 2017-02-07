NCR Silver Tablet POS System Lands in the United Kingdom
Innovative app-based technology for small businesses is ideal for restaurateurs, retailers and service providers looking for solutions that can help them grow )-- NCR Corporation , a global leader in omni-channel solutions, has launched the NCR Silver family of point-of-sale products in the U.K. With NCR Silver , U.K.-based merchants can turn their tablet into a complete POS system. This cloud-based payment, marketing and business management solution operates on iOS and closed Android devices.
