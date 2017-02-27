Markets hit records before Trump speech
Wall Street seesawed, with the Dow and S&P 500 touching record highs earlier in the session, as investors geared up for US President Donald Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday, which might offer more details on tax promises that have lifted equities. "We're going to start spending on infrastructure big," Trump told a group of governors at the White House on Monday.
