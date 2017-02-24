ManTech International Corporation (MANT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "ManTech International Corporation delivers a broad array of information technology and technical services solutions to U.S. federal government customers, focusing primarily on critical national defense programs for the intelligence community and Department of Defense. They design, develop, procure, implement, operate, test and maintain mission-critical, enterprise information technology and communication systems and infrastructures for federal government customers in the United States and worldwide.
