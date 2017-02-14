Lawsuit over TMZ's naming of wrong ra...

Lawsuit over TMZ's naming of wrong rapper who cut off penis is dismissed

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit by a rapper affiliated with hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan who accused celebrity news website TMZ of defamation for reporting incorrectly that he attempted suicide by severing his penis and jumping off a second-floor balcony. Marques Andre Johnson, known as Andre Roxx, missed a one-year statute of limitations by waiting 23 months after TMZ's story was published to sue, Chief Judge Leonard Stark of U.S. District Court in Wilmington, Delaware, ruled on Tuesday.

