Lawsuit over TMZ's naming of wrong rapper who cut off penis is dismissed

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit by a rapper affiliated with hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan who accused celebrity news website TMZ of defamation for reporting incorrectly that he attempted suicide by severing his penis and jumping off a second-floor balcony. Marques Andre Johnson, known as Andre Roxx, missed a one-year statute of limitations by waiting 23 months after TMZ's story was published to sue, Chief Judge Leonard Stark of U.S. District Court in Wilmington, Delaware, ruled on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.