Kirby McInerney LLP Advises Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. Investors of Potential Claims
Pursuant to applicable law, investors have until April 4, 2017 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges that on February 2, 2017, TheStreet.com reported that on January 18, 2017, one day prior to Stemline's Offering, a cancer patient in a Stemline clinical trial tied to SL-401 died from a severe side effect.
