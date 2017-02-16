Jack Mohr Leaving TheStreet, Cramer's...

Jack Mohr Leaving TheStreet, Cramer's Charitable Trust

Jack Mohr has announced he's leaving his position as Chief Investment Strategist of TheStreet, Inc. and co-manager of Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio to pursue strategic opportunities outside of the media domain. During his time at TheStreet, Mohr provided strategic insight to the site's audience of over 20 million monthly visitors while actively co-managing Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio, Action Alerts Plus.

