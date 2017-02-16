Integra offers to buy J&J's Codman neurosurgery business
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp said it has made an offer to buy Johnson & Johnson's Codman neurosurgery business for $1.05 billion in cash. TOKYO Shares in Toshiba Corp skidded on Wednesday after the conglomerate said it would book a $6.3 billion hit to its U.S. nuclear unit and may sell a majority stake in its prized flash-memory chip unit as it scrambles for cash to stay in business.
