Insider Selling: Total System Service...

Insider Selling: Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) CFO Sells 4,092 Shares of Stock

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Total System Services, Inc. CFO Paul M. Todd sold 4,092 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $208,364.64.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) Tue Human 105
News Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... Jan 9 Lobotomized TRUMP 72
News Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ... Jan 3 Ainu 12
News Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder Dec '16 antimatter 1
News 2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15) Dec '16 Geezer files 449
News IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08) Nov '16 islandadrift 131
News Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib... Nov '16 Ainu 20
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,865 • Total comments across all topics: 278,469,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC