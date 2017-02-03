Hewlett Packard Enterprise Has Upside With Multiple Near-Term Catalysts
A sum-of-parts analysis shows 20% upside for Hewlett Packard Enterprise based on conservative valuation and 66% upside in a bull case. A spin-off from the PC/Print business Hewlett Packard Inc. , Hewlett Packard Enterprise itself has two spin-offs in store this year.
