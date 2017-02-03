HCL Technologies is the Fastest Growi...

HCL Technologies is the Fastest Growing IT Services Brand

Read more: Business Wire

HCL's brand value has surged by 38% over the last year. HCL now ranks at number 378th with a brand value of $4,463 million and AA+ brand rating.

Chicago, IL

