Fujitsu says its biggest shareholder to unload its stake

A logo of Fujitsu is pictured at CEATEC JAPAN 2016 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, October 3, 2016. Japan's Fujitsu Ltd said on Tuesday its biggest shareholder would sell most of its stake in the electronics conglomerate, part of a plan by the two firms to unwind their cross-shareholdings.

