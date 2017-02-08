First Data and KeyBank Partner to Enhance Merchant Services Offering
The partnership will allow KeyBank to offer First Data's entire portfolio of business tools, including the CloverA platform which provides next-generation capabilities for business owners to accept payments, manage inventory, track sales, and access revenue-generating analytics and rewards programs. "KeyBank is one of the nation's leading financial institutions, with a trusted brand and a rich history that supports business owners by delivering innovative solutions," said Chris Foskett, executive vice president, head of corporate and business development, First Data.
