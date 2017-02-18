Federated Investors Inc. PA Takes Pos...

Federated Investors Inc. PA Takes Position in First Data Corporation

Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in First Data Corporation during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,224,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,377,000.

