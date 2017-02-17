Dell EMC Attacks Public Cloud Cost And Complexity With Combo ITaaS...
Dell EMC is bringing together its VxRail hyper-converged infrastructure appliances with its Enterprise Hybrid Cloud technology into a combined solution it says provides a turnkey hybrid cloud to small and midsized enterprises. The new solution, called the Dell EMC Enterprise Hybrid Cloud , is aimed at combining the VxRail's automation capabilities and EHC's services as a way to help small and midsize enterprises navigate their move to the cloud, said Peter Cutts, senior vice president of Dell EMC's hybrid cloud platforms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|19 hr
|Human
|108
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec '16
|antimatter
|1
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|449
|IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|islandadrift
|131
|Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|20
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC