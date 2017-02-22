CSP Inc. to Announce First-Quarter Fiscal 2017 Financial Results and...
CSP Inc. , a provider of IT solutions, systems integration services and dense cluster computing systems, announced that it will issue its first-quarter 2017 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23, 2017 and will file its late Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. CSP President and Chief Executive Officer Victor Dellovo and Chief Financial Officer Gary W. Levine will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, February 24, 2017 to review the financial results and provide a business update.
