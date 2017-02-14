Conway: Flynn resigned because he'd become 'a lightning rod'
President Donald Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned after less than a month in office, the White House said late Monday, due to his contact with Russian officials before the inauguration. Trump had been evaluative whether to keep him in the post after information about his contact with Russia continued to emerge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Feb 5
|Human
|106
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec '16
|antimatter
|1
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|449
|IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|islandadrift
|131
|Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|20
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC