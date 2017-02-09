Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) -...

Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) - Analysts' Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Computer Sciences Corporation recently: 2/6/2017 - Computer Sciences Corporation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

