Chart of the day: The BlackBerry's fall to 0.0 percent market share

Almost a decade after Apple's iPhone revolution, one of its last-standing rivals has all but hit bottom: The BlackBerry smartphone platform fell to 0.0 percent market share in the fourth quarter of 2016, according to research firm Gartner , reflecting roughly 200,000 global device sales. That continues a five-year slide for the BlackBerry, whose handset sales peaked in 2011, according to Gartner, with almost 52 million devices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Re/code.