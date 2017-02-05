CGI Group, Inc. (GIB) Receives Outperform Overweight Rating from National Bank Financial
's stock had its "outperform overweight" rating restated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|17 hr
|Human
|106
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan 9
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|72
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec '16
|antimatter
|1
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|449
|IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|islandadrift
|131
|Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|20
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC