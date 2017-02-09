BAE, Northrop, SAIC, others in $3.04 bln U.S. defense contract

Feb 9 A group of companies including subsidiaries of BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corp , Science Applications International Corp, Teledyne Technologies Inc and KBR Inc will share in a $3.04 billion missile defense contract, the Pentagon said on Thursday. The order-dependent contract is for a "research and development effort for the design, development, demonstration, and integration, domain-one of space/high altitude and missile defense hardware and software solutions," the Pentagon said in a statement.

