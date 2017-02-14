Avid Customers Reign at The BAFTA Fil...

Avid Customers Reign at The BAFTA Film Awards

Read more: GlobeNewswire

AvidA today congratulates its customers recognized for their craft as winners and nominees at the British Academy Film Awards 2017, hosted by the British Academy of Film & Television Arts in London on Sunday, February 12. The film industry's most respected creative professionals relied on Avid's comprehensive tools, powered by the MediaCentralA Platform , the industry's most open, tightly integrated and efficient platform designed for media, to craft award-winning films, including every nominee for Best Film: winner La La Land, and Arrival, I, Daniel Blake, Manchester By The Sea, and Moonlight.

