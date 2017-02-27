Avid Customers Bring Home the Oscars at the 89th Annual Academy Awards
Avid A today congratulates its award-winning and nominated customers on their tremendous achievements at the 89th annual Academy AwardsA , the world's most anticipated and prestigious ceremony honoring film industry professionals. Many of the films recognized by the Academy were crafted using Avid's advanced creative tools and production workflow solutions, powered by the Media CentralA Platform , the industry's most open, tightly integrated and efficient platform designed for media.
