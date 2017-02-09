ATTO Technology Introduces New XstreamCORE FC 7550 Storage Controller
ATTO Technology, Inc ., a global leader of storage, network connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments for nearly 30 years, is proud to introduce the XstreamCORE FC 7550 , a solid state, rack-mounted controller that attaches to direct attached JBOD, JBOF and RAID storage and shares data to multiple host servers or workstations at up to 2.4M 4K IOPS and 12.8 GB/s throughput in highly available configurations. The XstreamCORE FC 7550 storage controller is ideal for converting direct-attached storage to shared storage for virtualization use cases.
