AT&T Versus Verizon: Price War
When it comes to the telecommunications sector, one of the things that never changes is the ongoing price war between the major wireless carriers AT&T and Verizon . Virtually everyone in the U.S. who wants wireless, TV, and Internet services by this point probably has it.
