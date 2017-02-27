Aruba's top exec, large customers talk about Wi-Fi's present and future at Atmosphere
Aruba kicked off its annual Atmosphere conference on Tuesday in Nashville with a keynote from CTO Keerti Melkote that featured CTOs and CIOs from several of the company's most prominent customers. One of the key points made by Melkote, now the sole head honcho of the company following the departure of then-CEO Dominic Orr in January , was that the HPE-owned wireless equipment maker is working hard to unify Aruba's offerings over the past year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ComputerWorld.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|6 hr
|Raj Chanani
|116
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec '16
|antimatter
|1
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|449
|IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|islandadrift
|131
|Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|20
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC