Are All Troll Cases Exceptional?

In Iris Connex, LLC, v. Dell, Inc., [2:15-cv-1915-JRG] , District Judge Gilstrap, after granting summary judgment to Dell, awarded attorneys fees, noting Dell's arguments that Iris Connex's claim construction position was unsupportable, that its infringement position was not plausible, that its litigation was primarily settlement driven; and Iris Connex was an intentionally empty shell company and, as a consequence, had no capacity to pay such fees even if the case were ultimately declared to be exceptional.

