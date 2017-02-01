Are All Troll Cases Exceptional?
In Iris Connex, LLC, v. Dell, Inc., [2:15-cv-1915-JRG] , District Judge Gilstrap, after granting summary judgment to Dell, awarded attorneys fees, noting Dell's arguments that Iris Connex's claim construction position was unsupportable, that its infringement position was not plausible, that its litigation was primarily settlement driven; and Iris Connex was an intentionally empty shell company and, as a consequence, had no capacity to pay such fees even if the case were ultimately declared to be exceptional.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Tue
|Human
|105
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan 9
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|72
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan 3
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec '16
|antimatter
|1
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|449
|IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|islandadrift
|131
|Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|20
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC