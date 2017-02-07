Aldi Works To Open In Former Limerick Acme

Aldi US, the Illinois-based discount supermarket chain that won approval during December to expand a storage area at its Lower Pottsgrove Township location, is working simultaneously to open a new 21,702-square-foot store within months in a portion of the long-vacant Acme Markets space at Limerick Crossing Shopping Center on West Ridge Pike. Aldi's sublease of the former Acme "is scheduled to commence in the spring," according to an announcement from CoStar Group Inc. , a listing service for commercial real estate.

