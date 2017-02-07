Aldi Works To Open In Former Limerick...

Aldi Works To Open In Former Limerick Acme

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Sanatoga Post

Aldi US, the Illinois-based discount supermarket chain that won approval during December to expand a storage area at its Lower Pottsgrove Township location, is working simultaneously to open a new 21,702-square-foot store within months in a portion of the long-vacant Acme Markets space at Limerick Crossing Shopping Center on West Ridge Pike. Aldi's sublease of the former Acme "is scheduled to commence in the spring," according to an announcement from CoStar Group Inc. , a listing service for commercial real estate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) Feb 5 Human 106
News Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... Jan 9 Lobotomized TRUMP 69
News Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ... Jan '17 Ainu 12
News Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder Dec '16 antimatter 1
News 2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15) Dec '16 Geezer files 449
News IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08) Nov '16 islandadrift 131
News Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib... Nov '16 Ainu 20
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,458 • Total comments across all topics: 278,647,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC