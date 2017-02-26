A.R.T. Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 56...

A.R.T. Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 56,600 Juniper Networks, Inc.

A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,600 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

