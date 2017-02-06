3 Chinese Stocks That Could Grow the Most in 2017
Chinese stocks fell out of favor over the past two years after the Shanghai Stock Exchange crashed on snowballing concerns about economic growth, inflated valuations, and over-leveraged investors. The government's subsequent attempts to prop up the market with But now that the smoke has cleared and the SSE has rallied 15% over the past 12 months, it might be wise to buy some high-growth Chinese stocks to hedge against the stateside turbulence caused by the Trump Administration's unpredictable policies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Sun
|Human
|106
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan 9
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|72
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec '16
|antimatter
|1
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|449
|IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|islandadrift
|131
|Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|20
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC