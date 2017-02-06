3 Chinese Stocks That Could Grow the ...

3 Chinese Stocks That Could Grow the Most in 2017

4 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Chinese stocks fell out of favor over the past two years after the Shanghai Stock Exchange crashed on snowballing concerns about economic growth, inflated valuations, and over-leveraged investors. The government's subsequent attempts to prop up the market with But now that the smoke has cleared and the SSE has rallied 15% over the past 12 months, it might be wise to buy some high-growth Chinese stocks to hedge against the stateside turbulence caused by the Trump Administration's unpredictable policies.

